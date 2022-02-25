LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Gary D. Fobair, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born Aug. 3, 1980, to Joyce Elaine Poling and Gary Dean Fobair Sr.
Gary had a passion for cars, pushing him to open his own car lot 'Joe Town Auto'. He enjoyed basketball, the Chiefs, shopping and high fashion, and spending time with his friends and family. Gary was known for the way he loved. He didn't know a stranger, and no matter the situation he didn't judge. He was the one person that would give the shirt off of his back, if it was needed.
He was a mamas boy to the fullest, they were partners in crime. Most of all, he was a loving father, his children meant more to him than life itself. "Man. I dont care about the money. It's about the experience. I want the experience." He wanted to see all of his people win. Everyone was equal in his eyes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, J.D. Fobair, Betty L. Fobair, Julia F. Jarvis and Dale H. Jarvis; cousin, Daina Gann; step-grandmother, Betty L. Poling.
Survivors include his stepfather, Roger Wayne Poling; two children, Kobe Wayne Fobair and Kassidy Clydene Fobair; as well as Lorenzo Lucas, Cayden Hurt, Stella Hurt, and Tiki Fanning; his fiance, Dais Marie Alvarez; sisters, Danielle Fobair, Phyllis Jarvis and Pamela Crockett; too many "brothers"and best friends to count; five nieces; one nephew; seven great-nieces and six great-nephews.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Gary will be cremated following services.
Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
