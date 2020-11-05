Flynn, Gloria K. 1925-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Gloria Kathryn Flynn, 95, King City, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at an Albany, Missouri, hospital.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Paulette (Bob) Galgano, King City, and Pauline Lindsey, Whittman, Arizona; son, Paul Howard, Brookstone, Indiana; sisters, Norma Rathbone, Rossville, Indiana, and Lucille Johnson, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Gloria has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

There are no scheduled services. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Paralyzed Veteran's of America and/or Pineview Manor in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.