Floyd D. Steeby 1950-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Floyd Dillen Steeby, 70, passed away peacefully Aug. 16, 2020 at home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Floyd was born Feb. 19, 1950, in St. Joseph. He previously resided in St. Joseph and Savannah, Missouri.

Floyd graduated from Lafayette High School and following graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery. He was employed by Dugdale and St. Joe Gas Company where he retired after many years. He enjoyed riding his Harley and going to casinos. He was also an avid hunter.

Floyd is survived by his partner and best friend, Jerri Roberts; dog, Mister; daughters, Janelle Steeby, Billie Jo (Eric) Keim, Dottie Steeby and Lori (Rodney) Price; sons, Michael (Joyce) McNutt and Dillen (Sarah) Steeby; sisters, Sue Kitchens (Pat Townsend), Mary Ann (Larry) Graves, Garnet (George) Carpenter, Debra (Jr) Arnold and Catherine Smith; brother, Robert (Connie) Steeby; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Dillen and Gladys (Robins) Steeby; son, David Steeby; and brother, Ernest Roy Steeby.

A celebration of life is yet to be determined. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.