Flora, Patricia L. 1946-2020

Patricia Lynn Flora, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
She was born Aug. 2, 1946.
Patricia enjoyed: painting, gardening, cars and most of all, her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents,
Survivors include: son, Dennis Huber (Jeana); grandchildren: Kristin Fowler, Brandi Huber, Kimberly Huber; great-grandchildren, Alice Fowler and Emmalyn Huber.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Friends of The Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.