Flora, Patricia L. 1946-2020

Patricia Lynn Flora, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

She was born Aug. 2, 1946.

Patricia enjoyed: painting, gardening, cars and most of all, her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents,

Survivors include: son, Dennis Huber (Jeana); grandchildren: Kristin Fowler, Brandi Huber, Kimberly Huber; great-grandchildren, Alice Fowler and Emmalyn Huber.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Friends of The Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.