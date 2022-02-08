BOLCKOW, Mo. - Judy Kay (Rhoads) Flora, 75, of Bolckow, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in St. Joseph.
Judy was born on Sept. 6, 1946, in St. Joseph, to the late George R. and Ora (Sybert) Rhoads.
She graduated from Rosendale High School in 1964, She married John Flora at the Rosendale Christian Church on Feb. 27, 1965.
She worked at Farm Bureau Insurance in Savannah, Missouri, and also at Midwest Plastic. She then became the secretary and bookkeeper for Flora Construction.
She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very generous and giving to all. She loved music, especially from the Big Band Era, and she loved playing the piano and singing to her grandchildren.
Above all, She loved her Heavenly Father and her Savior. She always did her best to love and serve them in all that she did and said. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by grandson, Aaron Flora; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Rhoads; and nephew Perry Rhoads.
She is survived by her husband and two sons, Tony Ray (Stephanie Kramer) and Brian Dale (Janique) Flora both of Guilford, Missouri; grandchildren, Timothy, Amber, Jaiden and Jailee Flora; and one brother, George (Joan) Rhoads, Pittsburg, Missouri; seven nephews and six nieces.
Graveside service and interment; 11 a.m., Wednesday at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Bolckow. No visitation is scheduled.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
A guest registry book is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday to sign at our chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
