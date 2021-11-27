OLATHE, Kan. - Robert W. "Bob" Flint, 89, Olathe, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He was born Sept. 24, 1932, in St. Joseph.
Bob was a veteran of the USAF, a Chemical Engineering graduate of the University of Kansas. He was employed in engineering and plant management for Monsanto and Great Lakes Chemical for a career spanning 34 years and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Olathe.
He enjoyed RV travel in North America, wintering in Mesa, Arizona for over 20 years, landscape photography, electronics and ham radio.
Bob was preceded in death by: his parents, Doyle and Theodosia (Bell) Flint, and his wife's parents, Ivan and Mary Hickman, both of St. Joseph.
Survivors include: his wife of 67 years, Patricia Flint, Olathe; four children: Jay and Colleen Flint, Richmond, Texas, Paula and David Kornfeld, Lenexa, Kansas, John and Lisa Flint, St. Louis, Missouri and Sara Flint, Olathe; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
