SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - John Larry Flinchpaugh, 83, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born April 16, 1939, to Marge and Johnny Flinchpaugh in St. Joseph. Upon retiring in 2025 he returned to St. Joseph, but recently moved to Springfield to be near his son because of health.
After two years at K.U., he attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, then began working at Phillips Petroleum in Kansas City, then at their home office in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In 1976 he moved to Bakersfield, California, working for Tosco Oil and Shale, semi retiring in 1986 to join his two sons in their family business Consign It Stores liquidating estates. After retiring in 2005 he returned to St. Joseph enjoying family life. He enjoyed sturying politics, wrote several books, and offered his opinions in the St. Joseph News-Press.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis; son, Mark and his wife, Milda, of Springfield; son, Steven and his wife, Trang, of Richmond, Texas; granddaughter, Emily of Ft. Worth, Texas; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Jean Honnold and her husband, Jack, of Dodge City, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
A memorial service will be held March 14 at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, 3609 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
