Fletcher, Dale 1973-2020

UNION STAR, Mo. -Dale Fletcher, Jr. 46, Union Star, passed away Feb. 6, 2020.

Dale was born on March 26, 1973, in St. Joseph, to Wilson D. Fletcher, Sr. and Margaret (Napier) Fletcher.

He was a graduate of Vatterott College, with a degree in AutoCAD that he used while working at Perka Building and as the proud business owner of Fletch's Blueprint Design.

He married Julie Marie Shouse on Dec. 30, 1996, in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.

Dale enjoyed listing to country music, while taking rides in his truck.

He loved hunting, fishing, antique cars and dirt bikes.

His most favorite time was when he was with his family and friends.

Dale is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Rosalie Napier and paternal grandparents, George and Nadine Fletcher.

Survivors: wife, Julie Fletcher; children: Talyn Kretzer (Rachel), Chase Fletcher, Chassidy Fletcher (Chase McDaniel), Skylar Kretzer, Caden Fletcher and Carson Fletcher; parents, Wilson D. Fletcher, Sr. (Bernie) and Margaret Stevenson (Ronnie); sister, Laurie Wheeler (Wayne); one granddaughter; expecting two granddaughters; mother and father-in-law; Jim and Linda Shouse; nieces and nephews: Morgan Wheeler, Brett Wheeler, Shelby Beaman and Ciara Miller; sister-in-law, Jamie Hollinghead (Dale); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at our chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Julie Fletcher, for their children. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.