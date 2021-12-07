Fletchall, Kenneth D. 1931-2021 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Kenneth Dale Fletchall, 90, Grant City, Missouri, passed away Dec. 4, 2021.
He is survived by sisters, Margie Conard, of Grant City, and Gloria Heintz of St. Joseph.
Funeral Services will be 2 pm Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. Burial will be in Knox Cemetery near Worth, Missouri. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Fletchall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.