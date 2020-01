FALLS CITY, Neb. - Bonnie Flesner, 96, of Falls City, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at Falls City.

The body of Mrs. Flesner has been cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Dorr and Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorr & Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.