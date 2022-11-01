Luana "May" Fleming, 92, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 24, 1930, in New Point, Missouri, daughter of Myrtle and John Lunsford. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1948, and later Platt-Gard Business College.
She married Ollis "John" Fleming on Sept. 9, 1956. Her and her late husband, John, were longtime members of the King Hill Christian Church. May was a devoted Bible Director and Teacher, Church Women United Officer, worked with Gideon's International, taught for Headstart and was a Girl Scout and Brownie Leader and was active with PTA at Hyde, Spring Garden and Benton schools. She enjoyed and would often volunteer at the area food kitchens and with Interserv, delivering Meals on Wheels.
May was preceded in death by husband, John Fleming, in 2018; her parents; son, Kevin Fleming; and her sister, Mary.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen (Guy) Woodworth, of Richmond, Texas, and Carolyn (Tim) Henderson, of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Kevin (Lindsay) Woodworth, Kelly Woodworth (her Fiance' Kyle Bostick), Timmie Henderson and Britani (Daniel) Ray; four great-grandchildren, Bjorn, Olivia, Kyler and Rhylan.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
