Dolores passed away Jan. 21, 2022. She was born May 1, 1931.
Survived by: daughters, Brenda Winn, Connie Diaz (Jesse); grandchildren: Brian and Steven (Suzie) Stenberg, Paula Aho, and Carmen and Megan, along with several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Dolores is being cremated, with Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
No other arrangements at this time.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.