Charles B. "Chuck" Fleming, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

He was born Sept. 23, 1948, in Alma, Michigan, to Alvin and Delores (Courser) Fleming.

Chuck married Pam Cash Aug. 1, 1975.

He worked at Sherwood Medical, Johnson Controls and KCP&L until retirement.

Chuck enjoyed working in the yard, reading and playing video games.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother and sister-in-law, William and Trina Stokes.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Pam; mother; sister, Connie Diaz; brothers-in-law, Eric, Mike, John, and Roger Cash, all of Chicago, Illinois; and extended family.

Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 3 p.m. Friday, Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.