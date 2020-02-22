SAVANNAH, Mo. - James Dean Flach Jr., 61, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 4, 1958, in St. Joseph, to the late Josephine (Velazquez) and James Flach Sr.

Jim attended St. James Catholic School for five years then Spring Garden. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1976, and served on his class reunion committee for over 40 years.

Following graduation, he worked for Far-Mar-Co. (AGP), until 1981.

Jim decided to follow in his father's footsteps and served a four year apprenticeship in the Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local #81, now merged as Local #2 ,in St. Joseph.

After turning out to journeyman status as a sheet metal worker, Jim became a foreman and then an outside field superintendent on numerous projects over a span of 20 years in Northwest Missouri and surrounding areas, mainly working for Hausman Metal Works and Roofing Inc. for many years.

Giving back to his trade, Jim served as a trustee on the St. Joseph area Sheet Metal Workers Local #2 Apprenticeship program for over 20 years, mentoring the future journeymen of his trade.

In the year 2000, Jim was elected by the membership as a business representative for Local #2 and served in that capacity, until his retirement in Oct. 2014.

Jim also served as a union trustee on the MO-Kan Sheet Metal Workers Health and Welfare Fund.

Jim was a delegate to the St. Joseph Building and Construction Trades Council, holding the positions of financial and recording secretary and vice president. Jim was also a delegate of Northwest Missouri Central Labor Council.

Upon retirement, Jim was appointed president of the St. Joseph area Sheet Metal Workers Retirees Club.

Jim loved all outdoor activities, mainly camping, hunting, fishing, watching dirt track racing, sport shooting, hanging out in his shop, with friends and family, and drinking lots of barley and hops.

Jim had two children by his first marriage, Ashley Dawn (Flach) Smith and her husband, Jay, and Brandon James Dean Flach and his wife, Deneise, which he loved equally.

Jim also had two stepdaughters, Erinn (Durrie) Gemmell and her husband, Jay, and Melissa Durrie, which he loved equally as his own.

On March 28, 1996, Jim married Rhonda (Buller) Flach, and they recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary; she survives of the home.

He is also survived by: his sisters: Susan (Robert) Edwards, Julie (Randy) Cluck and June (Carl) Williams; and four grandchildren: Jaben Flach, Addie Gemmell, Haleigh Smith and Miah Gemmell.

Jim has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Flach officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Inurnment will follow the service at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

To help carry on Jim's love for the trade, Memorials are requested to: St. Joseph Sheet Metal Workers JATC, P.O. Box 895, St. Joseph, MO 64502.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.