Fitzsimmons, Max 1934-2022 Provo, Utah

PROVO, Utah - Robert "Max" Fitzsimmons, age 87, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at his home in Provo, Utah.
Max was born on May 15, 1934, to Athol and Juanita Walker Fitzsimmons in rural Darlington, Missouri.
Max grew up on farms in the Gentry, Missouri area, graduated from Albany High School in Albany, Missouri in 1952, and then moved to Kansas City, Missouri to work and live. He moved to Albany, Missouri in 1956 to open Max's Mobil Service.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957, and discharged in 1963.
Max went to work as a sales representative for Kent Industries and later for Crest Industries and traveled Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma from 1964 to 1990.
On May 15, 1969, he married his eternal companion, Loraine Kay Zeigel. They are the parents of Kim, Jay and Jill; grandparents of Bradley, Brian and Kevin King, Makinna, Emilee, Harper and Carson Boone; great-grandparents of Lexi, Bridger, Dexter and Stella King.
Max was the owner and operator of Fitzsimmons School Bus Company and furnished school transportation for Albany School District from 1986 to 2005.
Max and Loraine moved to Provo in 2009 to be near family.
Max enjoyed playing golf and actively played until his health prevented him from doing so. He served two terms as president for the Albany Country Club.
Max was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in various leadership positions, including Branch President for over 20 years.
Max is survived by: his devoted and loving wife, Loraine; children: Kim (Danny) King, Sturgis, Michigan, Jay Fitzsimmons, Provo, Jill (Mark) Boone, Provo; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.
Max will be dearly missed.
He will always be remembered for his devotion to God, love of family, witty sense of humor, sharp mind and passion for golf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2022, at the Provo West Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2530 W. 200 S. Provo, Utah.
Visitations will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 and at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.
Interment will be at Spanish Fork Cemetery in Spanish Fork, Utah.
Funeral services provided by Premier Funeral Services, www.premierfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
