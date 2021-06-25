PLATTSBURG, Mo. -Louise Fitzpatrick, 84, of Plattsburg, died Wednesday June 23, 2021, at a local healthcare center.
Born on Feb. 13, 1937, in Ridgeway, Missouri, to Lewis and Dorothy Helen (Bears) Shepard. She was a high school graduate and attended Vo-Tech. Louise was a Christian and retired from General Motors in 1986.
On May 16, 1954, she married Robert H. Fitzpatrick, they were married 56 years before he passed away, in 2010.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents, one sister; and one brother.
Survivors include: her two sons, Bob (Carolyn) Fitzpatrick, Terry (Mary Lea) Fitzpatrick, both of Plattsburg; four grandchildren: Brandy, Terra, Wesley and Amy; seven great-grandchildren; and 10 great-greatgrandchildren; four brothers: Ron, Don, Bill and Junior Shepard; two sisters, Shirley Wheeler and Darlene Wine.
Healing Farewell services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg.
Interment will be in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends one prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.