Donald Albert Fitch passed suddenly, at the age of 87, in his home on the morning of Nov. 16, 2021.
Born Sept. 28, 1934, in Buffalo, New York, to Franklin and Norma Fitch.
Brother to Katy Fitch, Pat Fitch (both deceased) and Franklin "Bud" Fitch.
He joined the Coast Guard in 1952 after graduating High School and served on a Cutter. After his service ended, he married the love of his life, Ann Marie Fitch (deceased) on his birthday in 1957.
Beloved father of five, Donald Joseph Fitch (deceased), David Fitch, Karen Botts, Lori Fitch and Kevin Fitch; grandfather to eight; great-grandfather to five; and great-great-grandfather to one, he was loved by all.
An electrical engineer by trade he worked at KPLC, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he once helped the local Bomb-squad clear the building, as the individual most qualified to disarm a device if encountered. He ended his career as Chief Engineer at KQTV from 1997 to 2006.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Monday, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local blood bank or to Diabetes research. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
