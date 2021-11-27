After a long battle with cancer, Susan Rae Fisher, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021, with her family by her side.
Susan was born to Charles Robert "Bob" and Martha Jannett (Landrus) Wattenbarger on Oct. 5, 1963. Susan loved the Lord, her family and friends.
Susan married Mike William Fisher on March 26, 2001.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Charles Robert "Bob" Wattenbarger and her grandson, Storm Scott Charles Huey.
Survivors include: her husband, Mike Fisher; sons, Brian Scott Huey and Tyler (Katie) Martin; daughter, Aubrey (Aaron) Dunn; step-daughters, Florella Hoepker and Fallyn Walker; mother, Martha Jannett Wattenbarger; sisters: Connie (Fred) Hangartner, Karen Harden and Lisa (Tim) Wilcoxson; brother, Robert (Debbie) Wattenbarger; in-laws: Wanda Fisher, Brenda (Chris) Polachek, Greg (BettyAnn) Fisher, Brett Fisher and Gina Fisher; and blessed with MANY grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation to be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Calvary Chapel, 1215 Jules Street, St. Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
