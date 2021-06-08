Fisher, Patricia L. 1932-2021 Fairfax, Mo.

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Patricia "Pat" L. Fisher was born on April 25, 1932, to Jimmy and Aileen Wright Keeling at Craig, Missouri. Pat passed away at her home in Fairfax on June 4, 2021, at the age of 89.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim, in 1997; brother, J.L.; great-grandson, Murphy Hurst; and sisters and brothers-in-law.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Mike (Sandy) of Fairfax, Mark (Debbie) of Fremont Hills, Missouri, Krys (Bob) Carlock of Fairfax, and Kent (Barb) of Fairfax.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Fairfax Presbyterian Church in Fairfax. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 7, at the Schooler Funeral Home in Fairfax. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.

Memorials may be directed to the Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Community Hospital Auxiliary, or the Fairfax Improvement Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.