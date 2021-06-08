Fisher, Patricia L. 1932-2021 Fairfax, Mo.

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Patricia "Pat" L. Fisher was born on April 25, 1932, to Jimmy and Aileen Wright Keeling at Craig, Missouri. Pat passed away at her home in Fairfax on June 4, 2021, at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim, in 1997; brother, J.L.; great-grandson, Murphy Hurst; and sisters and brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Mike (Sandy) of Fairfax, Mark (Debbie) of Fremont Hills, Missouri, Krys (Bob) Carlock of Fairfax, and Kent (Barb) of Fairfax.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Fairfax Presbyterian Church in Fairfax. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 7, at the Schooler Funeral Home in Fairfax. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.
Memorials may be directed to the Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Community Hospital Auxiliary, or the Fairfax Improvement Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.