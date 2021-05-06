KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Jeffrey T. Fisher, 41, of Kansas City, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, May 3, 2021.

Jeff was born April 5, 1980, to his parents, William (Bill) and Mary Jane (West) Fisher.

Jeff graduated from Central High School, class of 1998, and graduated from Missouri Western State University, class of 2002.

He then attended and graduated from the National Police Institute at CMSU, and later graduated from Baker University with a MBA. Jeff went to work for the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force as an investigator and later worked at Kansas University Medical Center as a Financial Analyst.

Jeff enjoyed fishing and hunting, but especially being with his children. He was an avid Mizzou and Chiefs fan.

He is survived by: his parents; brother, BJ Fisher; children: Isabelle, Addison and Owen Fisher; Kathleen Fisher, mother of the children; uncles, Russell Martin (Dawn Hirter) and Bob Fisher; cousins: Paula and John Enns, Scott Martin, Christopher (Ashley, Nash) Henderson and Cameron (Hannah) Henderson.

Jeff was preceded in death by: his dog, Shotgun; grandparents: Dr. Joseph Fisher, Annabel Fisher, Lovell (Bunny) and Lillian West; and aunt, Jackie Martin.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with burial, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the donor's charity of choice.

Services may be viewed online at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.