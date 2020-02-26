KIDDER, Mo. - Gena Gail Fisher, 59, Kidder, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, in Kidder, where she lived most of her life.

Gena was born on Feb. 13, 1961, in Liberty, Missouri, to William Leroy and Amy M. Livezey Fisher.

She was a 1979 graduate of the Penney High School, Hamilton, and then earned her bachelor's of science degree in leisure management from Missouri Western College, St. Joseph.

She was the interlibrary loan specialist for the Rolling Hills Library, in St. Joseph.

Gena enjoyed crafting and taught many scrapbook classes. She also made jewelry, found traveling and writing to be very pleasurable, and enjoyed Comic Con and Steampunk. She loved the number 13 and her favorite holiday was Halloween.

She was preceded in death by: her father; and her uncle, James Roberts.

Survivors: mother, Amy Fisher, Kidder; brothers, Alan (Alicia) Fisher, Kidder, and Tommy Fisher, Kidder; sister, Kathy (Bill) Caselman, Cameron, Missouri; nephew, Colt Donovan (Truc) Fisher, Conway, Arkansas; nieces, Kristina (Randall) Barnes, Hamilton, and Emily Caselman (Brent Seifert), St. Joseph; great-niece, Tristen Fisher; great-nephews, Clark and Logan Barnes; aunt, Madonna Roberts; and numerous friends.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Kidder Baptist Church.

Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. one hour prior to the service, at the church.

Donations may be made to: The Hope Lodge, Kansas City, Missouri.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.