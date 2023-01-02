Fisher, Brit L. 1994-2022 Sheridan, Mo.

SHERIDAN, Mo. - Brit Lauren Fisher, age 28, Sheridan, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, near Sheridan. She was a lifetime resident of the area and was fondly known as the Gaynor Girl.

Brit was born Jan. 1, 1994 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the daughter of Kelly and Lora (Turner) Fisher.

