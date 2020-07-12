Brandon Lee Fisher 40, of Saint Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at

Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born Feb. 7, 1980, in Lubbock, Texas.

He is survived by: wife, Mamie Fisher of the home; father, Luster Fisher; mother, Debbie McClure; eight children: Greggory, Luke, Elizabeth, Justice, Terry, Memorie, Zechariah and Faith; brothers: Heath, Andrew and Phillip Fisher; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private family service.

He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Brandon Fisher memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home on the website:www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary then funeral fund left column.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.