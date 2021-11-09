Geraldine Fish
COWGILL, Mo. - Geraldine "Deannie" Nystrom Fish, 89, Cowgill, Missouri, passed away at her home on Nov. 5, 2021.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, Cameron, Missouri.
There is no formal, scheduled visitation.
Interment: Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, Missouri.
Memorials: familysearch.org
Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, from 9 to 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 12.
www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Fish, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.