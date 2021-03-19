Fish, Cathy 1955-2021 Macomb, Mo.

MACOMB, Mo. - Cathy Lorraine Fish, 65 years, 4 months and 5 days old, passed away on March 12, 2021, at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.

Cathy was born Nov. 7, 1955, in Boise, Idaho, to Arvin and Velma (Jackson) Schroeder. Cathy was a Christian.

On Aug. 14, 1976, Cathy and Rick Fish were united in marriage in Stanberry, Missouri, and were blessed with one son, Aaron.

Cathy and Rick enjoyed many years of camping and canoeing here in the Ozarks, she also enjoyed fishing and cooking, and really enjoyed a good syfy movie.

Cathy was preceded in death by two infant sisters, a brother Eugene and her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Rick, of the home; their son, Aaron and wife Angelica and their daughter, Selena, of Independence, Missouri; and stepson, Myron; four brothers, Ricky and wife Niki Schroeder of Norwood, David Schroeder of Marshfield, Jimmy Schroeder of Norwood, Bobby and his wife, Lori Schroeder of Norwood; one sister, Connie Schroeder Aldrich; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Cathy will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Due to Covid 19 please wear a mask if attending. Thank you.

Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.