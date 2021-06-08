Alma Geraldine Fish, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born March 23, 1926, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Sylvia and Roy Lovelace. She worked at State hospital in St. Joseph, as a Physciatric Aid. Alma enjoyed gardening, and was a member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gordon Fish; and a sister, Jean Harvey.

Survivors include, sons, Kenneth Fish, Waggoner, Oklahoma, Rick Fish, Macomb, Missouri, Darrell (Jane) Fish, Hollister, Missouri, and Myron (Stella) Fish, Vacaville, California, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Jimmy Albright officiating, The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.