EASTON, Mo. - Frances H. Fischer, 89, Easton, formerly of Watson, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Preceded: parents, Earl and Juanetta (Weaver) Poe; grandson, Russell Franklin; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Russell Owen and Kristen Gatton; siblings: MaryAnn Rohwer, Robert Poe, Edgar Poe and Earvin Poe.
Survivors: husband, Carroll Fischer, Easton; children: Danny (Winona) Fischer, Watson, Jeanie Ann Fischer, Easton, John (Donna) Fischer, Easton, and Pat Franklin, Princeton, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Viola Gough, Sara Thompson and Ruby Feurt; brother, Arthur Poe.
Graveside service and interment: noon, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, High Creek Cemetery, Watson.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials: Watson Baptist Church or Linden Christian Church.
Services: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.