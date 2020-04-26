Fiquet Hanna, Frank "Rusty" 1945-2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. -Frank "Rusty" Fiquet Hanna passed April 16, 2020, of complications from cancer.

Born July 9, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Jane Fiquet and Frank Stinson Hanna.

He grew up in St. Joseph and was educated at Philips Exeter Academy, New Hampshire 1963, and Duke University, North Carolina 1968.

He is survived by: his wife, Patricia "Trish" McNally Chiarell; two sons, Alex (Yon Hudson) Hanna, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Mark (Dana Murillo) Hanna, of San Diego, California; as well as Tara Chiarell Sedgwick (Alex Sedgwick), of Bethesda, Maryland, and their two daughters, Hadley and Rosie.

Also surviving are: his sister, Dr. Fiquet Hanna Duckworth, of Santa Fe; his former wife, Susan Gillies Bush (Phillip Bush), of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

He leaves behind a legacy of the friendships he made in Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, California, New Jersey and Antwerp, Belgium.

When he was in the Navy, he served in the North Atlantic.

At Duke, he played varsity lacrosse. While there, he discovered Wilmington, a spot he loved. College summers were spent in Washington, DC, where his mother was a Pentagon official.

He was a lifelong lover of history, good food, wine and golf. His retirement "business card" read "Executive Chef, Sommelier, Golfer Extraordinaire and Raconteur." He developed his own recipe for "Rusty's Irish Coffee" -- always served in a wine glass with no green-stuff!"

Rusty was passionate about golf, having played most of the world-renowned courses in Scotland, Ireland, Europe and North America, and was proud of his hole-in-one.

A history major at Duke, his lifelong fascination with history influenced his sons. Alex became an art history major and a successful marketer in Santa Fe, a mecca of history, art galleries and museums. Mark became a tenured professor of early American history and an author at UC San Diego.

Rusty was one of the best chefs around. With Trish, he hosted many entertaining dinner parties.

A lover of classical and country music, especially Garth Brooks, Rusty and Trish together have supported Chamber Music Wilmington and the NC Symphony. Rusty also excelled at bridge and enjoyed hitting the slopes, highlighted by his annual trip to Snowmass, Colorado.

His New Jersey firm, Chemical Dynamics, supplied raw materials to pharmaceutical companies worldwide. That business was later purchased by a Swiss corporation, allowing him to retire at an early age.

In retirement, he and Trish lived in Antwerp, Belgium, where they had the opportunity to travel Europe, soaking up art, history, architecture, great food and wine. Rusty's travel map was always driven by the current year's Michelin restaurant guide.

He particularly enjoyed time spent with Tara, her husband, Alex, and their daughters, sharing his culinary skills and hiding vegetables in scrumptious meals devoured by toddlers.

Rusty enjoyed long road trips, always looking forward to his annual trip to see sons, Alex and Mark, out west.

In Wilmington, he was a member of several golf groups and Friday night bridge. He also volunteered in the kitchen of Good Shepherd Ministries and was a Bluebird monitor on the Landfall golf course.

A long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, in Gladstone, New Jersey, he served as parish treasurer and vestry member for many years.

Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in New Jersey and North Carolina.

Rusty's infectious booming laugh, smile, twinkly eyes, and sense of humor are already missed. Please raise a glass and toast a truly remarkable, yet modest, man.

Donations in his honor can be made to: Chamber Music Wilmington (www.chambermusicwilmington.org), Landfall Foundation, Wilmington, NC (www.landfallfoundation.org) and St Luke's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 605, Gladstone, NJ 07934.

Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.