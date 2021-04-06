Louis Finwick

HAMILTON, Mo. - Louis (Jack) Finwick passed away January 16, 2021, in Hamilton, Missouri. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Hamilton American Legion Hall, Hamilton, in honor and memory of Louis (Jack) Finwick. Come and celebrate with family and friends. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.