HAMILTON, Mo. - Louis A. "Jack" Finwick, 87, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

He was born April 9, 1933, in Sheldon, Missouri, to Elmer L. and Doris I. Paxton.

Jack married Lela Arlene Salisbury on Feb. 20, 1976. She survives of the home.

Jack spent most of his life farming in the Hamilton area, later years being a winter Texan, where he made friends from all over the United States, even from across the pond, as he called it.

He had a great gift of gab and an amazing sense of humor.

Jack served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 285, where he was a post commander. He also was a past president of the Young Farmers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jeannette; daughter, Janet Keever; granddaughter, Melissa Finwick; and great-grandson, Matthew Eberhart.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene; daughters, Linda Ross (Robert), Debbie Wiedmaier (George Lauderdale), and Nancy Rivera (Joseph); son, Randy Finwick (Lyn); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Finwick (Sandy) of Orville, California; sister, Louise Melinski (Jack) of Leesburg, Florida; numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack was a member of Missouri Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to American Legion Post 285 or Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.