Finney, DeWitt 1933-2021

MARYVILLE, Mo. - DeWitt Finney, 87, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home.

Dewitt was born on March 21, 1933, in Wilcox, Missouri, to Francis DeWitt and Agnes Lucile (Duncan) Finney. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Maryville and was a lifelong farmer and electrician. He served in the United States Navy from Feb. 1952 to April 1955 in Newfoundland, Canada. He was a member of the Wilcox United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction Kiwanis and enjoyed hunting, fishing his airplane and being with his grandchildren.

He married Barbara Joan Griffey on June 28, 1953, in Wilcox. She preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 1993. He was also preceded by his parents; one son, Ted Finney; one brother, Joseph Finney; and three stepsisters.

Survivors include his children, Pamela (Lyle) Marriott, Clearmont, Missouri, Robin (Greg) Pierpoint, St. Joseph, Francis (Bobbie) Finney, Martinsville, Indiana, Michael (Tricia) Finney, Sanger, Texas, Curtis (Ellen) Finney, St. Peters, Missouri, and Greg (Sandra) Finney, Smithville, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Marla Finney, Skidmore, Missouri; stepbrother, Franklin (Rose Ann) Adams, Country Club, Missouri; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Wilcox Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in care of the Wilcox Cemetery Association 20089 240th Street, Skidmore, MO. 64487.