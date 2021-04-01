Findley, Terry S. 1951-2021 Siloam Springs, Mo.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Mo. - Terry Steven Findley was born Jan. 24, 1951, in Siloam Springs, Missouri, to Claris William Findley and Frances (Black) Findley. Terry departed this life on March 28, 2021, at his home in Siloam Springs with his wife, Barbara, at his side.

Terry served his country in the Missouri Army National Guard for 32 years, 10 months and two days. Terry served the majority of his military career as the Unit Readiness NCO and Gunnery Sergeant at Alpha Battery in Albany, Missouri. Terry retired at the rank of Master Sergeant as the Battalion Operations NCO at HHB, 1st Battalion 129th Field Artillery.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara (Halstead) Findley; daughters, Melissa (Robert) Cole, Eudora, Kansas, Angela (Kirk) Davis, Jefferson City, Missouri, Amanda (Ben) Fletcher, Grant City, Missouri; grandchildren, Nicholas Cole, Ryan (Jordan) Cole, Jacob Caddenhead, Lucas (Kayla) Caddenhead, Katie Davis, Brian Davis, Abigayle Caddenhead, Cannon Fletcher, Alivia Moyer and Aaron Cole; great-grandchildren, Elijah Caddenhead, Archer Caddenhead and Isaiah Cole; nephews, Steven (Annette) Findley, Michael Findley, Morris (Sandy) Findley; brothers, Richard (Phyllis) Findley, Bill (Mary) Findley.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Ray Findley.

The family of Terry Findley extends sincere gratitude to St. Luke's Oncology and Mosaic Hospice.

Funeral Service: 3 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial with Military Rites by Battery A, First Battalion 129th Field Artillery in the Findley Cemetery, Denver, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials may be given to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron and the Family Readiness Group @ Battery A, 129th FA, Albany and can be mailed to the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.