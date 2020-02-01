Virgil Wayne Fimple, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

He was born Sept. 11, 1943, son of Mary and Virgil Fimple.

He attended Benton High School, and later served in the U.S. Army.

Wayne worked at Seitz and later Sara Lee, retiring early due to health.

Wayne was an avid car man, having built several hot rods. He enjoyed customizing and showing them.

He also enjoyed his family and time spent with them.

He was preceded in death by: father, Virgil William Fimple; and mother, Mary Lois Fimple.

Survivors include: his daughter, Nicci Fimple and fiance, Jeremy Huse, of St. Joseph; and his three grandchildren: Amiya, Owen Wayne and Harper.

Mr. Fimple has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Wayne's life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.