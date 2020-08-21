TURNEY, Mo. - Travis Scott Filley, 52, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 17, 2020.

He was born June 5, 1968, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ronald and Cora (Darling) Filley.

Travis was a 1986 graduate of Cameron High School and a graduate of Grand River Technical School of Chillicothe.

He married Kimberly Gray on Sept. 5, 1992.

Travis was a past member of Lathrop Lodge #506 AF&AM, and a proud member of NRA. He loved the outdoors. Travis was an avid hunter, fisherman and recently found a new love for woodworking. Travis was a family man.

Survivors: wife, Kimberly Filley, of the home; children, James (Abby) Filley and Amanda (Tyler Flowers) Filley; brother, Tony (Amy) Filley; sister in law, Lori (Kenny) Jordan; nieces; nephews; and beloved dogs, Jessi June, Lucy Lou and Sadie Lynn.

Services: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home in Cameron.

Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday evening, Aug. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial in Harlan Cemetery, Cameron.

Memorials may be given in c/o Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expense.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.