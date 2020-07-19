Manley Frederic Files, 93, St. Joseph, formerly of Maysville, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

He was born July 19, 1926 in Flag Springs, Missouri, to Paul and Leona (Kerns) Files.

Manley married Juanita Helms Sept. 7, 1952, in Weatherby, Missouri; she survives of the home.

He proudly served in the United States Army during post-war, in Germany.

He operated a 6-wheel drive, 6-ton wrecker during his three-year deployment in Germany.

Manley and Juanita owned and operated many businesses in the Maysville area.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

Survivors include: his wife of 67 years, Juanita; son, Tom Files; daughter, Cynthia Bradshaw (David); grandson, Dylan Bradshaw; sister-in-law, Hazel Files; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Dekalb County Historical Society.

The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers, Kim and Pat and Three Oaks Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.