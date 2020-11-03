Field, Wilbur

Wilbur Field
GOWER, Mo. - Wilbur "Will" Field, 85, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Oct. 31, 2020.
Survivors: children Sheila "Crickett" (Ed) O'Day and Brad (Twilla) Field; their mother, Marilyn Holbrook; granddaughters, Malynda (Jackson) Smith, Amanda Field, Tessa Hajek, Shelby Field, and Brooke (Justin) Causey.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home.
Burial: Savannah Cemetery.
Donations to Gower Lions Club. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.