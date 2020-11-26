Field, Marjorie E. 1923-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Marjorie Ellen Field was born on March 14, 1923, near Mound City, Missouri, to Edward Louis and Lola Mae (Farmer) Busch. In 1941 she graduated from Oregon High School. She then graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1944 with a degree in Home Economics Education. Marjorie worked for two years in the Omaha hospital as a dietician.

On Dec. 30, 1945, she married Marshall Eugene Field. They became parents of three children, Hilda Jean Field, Sarah Ellen Field, and William Joseph Field. Eugene was a farmer and Marjorie taught school in Holt County schools for 23 years.

Marjorie was baptized and joined the Presbyterian church while a teenager. Later she transferred to the Methodist church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gene Field; daughter, Sarah Field Messmer; and her siblings, Myron George Busch, Edward Homer Busch, Wallace Louis Busch, Francis John Busch, Elmer Samuel Busch, Royal Charles Busch, and Ruth (Busch) Buckingham.

Survivors include her daughter, Hilda Buckles (Clyde Allen); son, William Joseph (Lydia) Field; son-in-law, Donald Oliver Messmer; grandchildren, Christina Buckles Lamb, Heidi Buckles Dunavent, Simon Messmer, Brendan Messmer, Christopher Arron Field, Sarron Joseph Field, and Laura Marie Field Berney; great- grandchildren, Kristen Gonzalez (Chris) Helmin, Marissa Gonzalez, Dillon Lamb, Sean Lamb, Kendall Dunavant, Autumn Dunavant, Jenna Dunavant, Parker Messmer, and Oliver Messmer; extended grandchildren, Sage Field, Trenton Field, Alexander Carver, Carl Carver, Julis Berney, Keifer Berney, Summer Carver, Samona Carver, D.J. Osborn, Becca Barnum, and Bre Berney; great-great grandchildren, Chloe Gonzalez, Emily and Amelia Helmin, and several extended great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was a member of Chapter HP of PEO, the William White Chapter of DAR, Retired Teachers, and the Cosmopolitan Club.

She enjoyed her friends, reading, cooking, and knitting. She enjoyed knitting mittens and every year gave dozens of mittens to students in local schools.

Services: Friday, 11 a.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorials: Mound City United Methodist Church, or the Mound City Nutrition Site.

