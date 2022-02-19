POLO, Mo. - Benjamin Lyle Fewins, 94, passed away Feb. 16, 2022.
He was born March 10, 1927, in Pisgah, Iowa, to Floyd and Irene (Young) Fewins.
Benny was a United States Army Veteran, later returning home where he engaged in farming until retiring.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Irene; two sons, Dennis Lee and Robert Lyle; two sisters, Ila Archer and Leona Nordstrom; and brother, Phillip Fewins.
Survivors: wife, Irma, of the home; son, David Fewins, Sun City West, Arizona; daughter, Linda (Paul) Coffaro, Polo, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and sister, Katheryne Magill, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Services: 2 p.m. Feb. 21, 2022, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: One hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m.
Burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.