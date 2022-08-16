Stephen Aid Feurt, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Steve was born June 17, 1934, on a farm in Jameson, Missouri, the only child of Boyd and Genevieve Feurt.
Steve graduated from Jameson High School and Northwest Missouri State University where he majored in Business. After graduating from NWMSU Steve moved to St. Joseph where he began his career in Sales. Steve spent the majority of his 30+ year career at Hillyard, Inc. in St. Joseph. His customers always said they knew he was coming because he was known to whistle wherever he went.
On Oct. 9, 1959, he married the love of his life Mary Alice Lindley. They spent their marriage of 47 years in St. Joseph. They were active for many years in the Moila Cyclist Unit where they made lots of memories with friends in the unit. Mary preceded Steve in death in 2006.
Over the past 50 years, in addition to his career at Hillyards, Steve had a passion for acquiring and renovating rental properties in the St. Joseph area. Through the years he provided housing for numerous tenants and had a heart for serving those in need.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Genevieve Feurt. Survivors include his daughter Julie Riggs of St. Joseph and grandson Dylan Riggs of Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter Pam Wheeler and her husband Frank Wheeler of Blue Springs, Missouri and grandsons Jordan Jameson Wheeler and fiance Sydney Gooch of Waldo, Missouri and grandson Brooks Stephen Wheeler of Blue Springs, Missouri.
A private family memorial will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers you may share a message with the family or sign the Online guest book at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
