Fetters, Randy 1967-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Randy Fetters, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Randy was born Nov. 1, 1967, to Terry and Virginia (Payne) Fetters in Whittier, California.
His mother preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2020.
Survivors include daughter, Kura Bauthues; father, Terry; brother, Timothy; three grandchildren; and girlfriend, Theresa Wooten.
A joint Memorial Service will be held for Randy and his mother Virginia Fetters on Thursday, June 24, 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
