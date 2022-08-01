Ferris, Tina M. 1960-2022 Troy, Kan. Aug 1, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TROY, Kan. - Tina Marie (Jarrett) Ferris, 62, of Troy, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at her son's home in Hiawatha, Kansas, surrounded by her loved ones.Tina was born on March 1, 1960, in St. Joseph, to Jerry and Shirley (Knapp) Jarrett.Tina graduated Troy High School in 1978 and worked as a CNA.She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Jarrett.Survivors: children, Dustin Ferris (Terra) and Tyler Ferris (Tracie); grandchildren: Graycen, Aubrey, Bryer, Brock, Jett, Camden, Boden and Kinzlie; mother, Shirley Jarrett; husband, Adam Ferris; siblings: Mack Jarrett (Teresa), Jay Jarrett (Kelly), Jill Huss (Don); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bill and Diane Ferris; Ssister-in-law, Leann Bailes (Richard); numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.Visitation: Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. 1 hour prior to the service.Memorials: First Baptist Church or the Troy Ambulance Fund.www.harmanrohde.comAs published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Tina Ferris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tina Marie Shirley Jarrett Kansas Christianity Troy Bill Diane Ferris Jerry Jarrett × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 01, 2022 Late Notices, July 30, 2022 Late Notices, July 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo St. Joseph residents killed in Friday accidentSeveral detained after heavy police presence on JulesDillard's Clearance again announces closingOregon teen remembered as 'hero' for saving brotherLocal couple brings new coffee shop to DowntownMissouri county sheriffs deny FBI concealed carry permit auditGroup offers rankings of state's school districtsGilpin, Spinner cycle into new Lafayette rolesRed Rally to go big on FridayMoDOT closes Interstate 70 in St. Charles due to flooding
