Ferrier, Cara 1963-2021 Easton, Mo.

EASTON, Mo. - Cara Ferrier, 57, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, daughter of Joann and Horace Carpenter, Jr. She graduated from Denton High School, class of 1980. On Aug. 5, 2000, she married Steve Ferrier in St. Joseph. Cara enjoyed crafting, specifically crocheting and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include, husband, Steve Ferrier of the home; son, James Gallus of Weatherby, Missouri; daughter, Emily Scott of Platte City, Missouri; sisters, Dana (David) Thompson of Ada, Oklahoma, and Lisa Carpenter of Houston, Texas; brother, Michael (Lisa) Carpenter of Boulder, Colorado; and three grandchildren, Ella, Kayden, Kyleigh.
Mrs. Ferrier has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the KC Pet Project.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
