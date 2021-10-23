IOLA, Kan. - Tracy Allen Ferguson, 48, of Iola, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home in Iola. He was born Jan. 30, 1973, in St. Joseph, son of Donna and Millard Ferguson. Sr.
Tracy worked at several area bars as security and a bartender. He enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with his family.
Tracy was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include, daughter, Courtney (Dylan) Kuehne of Washington, DC; siblings, Stacey Johnson of Iola, Millard Ferguson, Jr., of Iola, and Sharon "Kay" McClain of St. Joseph; and four granddaughters.
A private family gathering will be held. Mr. Ferguson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Tracy Ferguson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
