Ferguson, Helen J. 1928-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Helen Jean Ferguson, 92, passed away in Vintage Gardens, in St. Joseph, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born Nov. 21, 1928, near Fillmore, Missouri, to Wyman and Hilda (Ueligger) Hare. Helen married Waldo Ferguson on May 14, 1951, in Savannah, Missouri, and he preceded her in death in 2011.
Helen loved her family and friends and enjoyed entertaining them at her home. She liked working in her community and gardening. She was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Steven Ferguson, of Cosby, Missouri, Ann (Dale) Spurgeon, of Quitman, Texas, Travis (Sheryl) Ferguson, of Liberty, Missouri; as well as sister, Carol Ann (Clinton) White of Peachtree City, Georgia; sister-in-law, Nancy Hare of Fillmore, Missouri. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Abbie (Shawn) Cun, Olathe, Kansas, B.J. (Emmee) Ferguson, Manhattan Beach, California, Ashley Limoges, Pflugerville, Texas, Ali (Adrian) Alvarado, Pflugerville, Texas, Grant Ferguson, Sophia Ferguson, and Lillian Ferguson, all of Liberty, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, William A. Hare; and daughter-in-law, LuAnn Ferguson.
Visitation and family receiving hour will be held 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorial contributions can be made to Savannah United Methodist Church or Young Life. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.