Ferguson, Donna R. 1944-2020

Donna Rae Ferguson, 76, of St Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

She was born April 15, 1944, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, daughter of Frances and Orville Roach.

Donna spent many of her working years at Sav-On Furniture and later Saxton Chateau.

She enjoyed: crocheting, playing bingo, spending time with her family and especially her grandkids.

Donna was preceded in death by: her husband, Millard George Ferguson, in 2016; father, Orville Roach; mother, Frances Roach; brothers, Jerry Roach Sr. and Orville Roach Jr.; sisters: Betty Hughes, Opel Bowen and Norma Woosley.

She is survived by: children: Stacey Johnson, Millard Ferguson Jr., Tracy Ferguson and Sharon "Kay" McClain, all of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Donna Ferguson Memorial Fund, care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.