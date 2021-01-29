MOUND CITY, Mo. -David Eamonn Michael Ferguson was born without heartbeat at 26 weeks on Jan. 25, 2021.

David is the son of The Rev. Eamonn and Carolyn (Walsh) Ferguson, and brother of Saoirse Ferguson, of Mound City.

David is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather and namesake, David Elver Ellestad, with whom he now awaits the resurrection of the body at Christ's return.

"The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; Blessed be the name of the LORD" (Job 1:21).

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with interment at the Mount Hope Cemetery.

