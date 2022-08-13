Ferguson, Chris 1956-2022 Lee's Summit, Mo. Aug 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Chris Ferguson, Lee's Summit, Missouri, was born Jan. 15, 1956, to Avon and Bernie Coffman, Oregon, Missouri, and lost her battle with cancer Aug. 7, 2022.She received her B.S. in Nursing in 1978, and had recently retired from the medical field.Survivors: Husband, Rich; three children, Derek, MaKenzie, and Whitney; eight grandchildren; sister, Sandy Dozier, St. Joseph; and brother, Curt Coffman.A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Aug. 22 at the Oregon, Missouri, Christian Church.The family suggests donations of blood to the Blood Bank. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missouri Oregon Summit Chris Ferguson Donation Curt Coffman Makenzie × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 13, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 12, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne hospitalized after crashing vehicle into tow truckCement truck flipped in two-vehicle crash$10 million revitalization project could reshape local corridorsNewly hired teachers gather for SJSD debutFriend of deceased man to pay tribute through balloon releaseOne suffers minor injuries in two-vehicle collision DowntownFirehouse 11 turned into a homeCat lounge aims to battle overpopulation, provide fun for communityThirteen monkeypox cases confirmed in MissouriTwo St. Joseph residents killed in Friday accident
