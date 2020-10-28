Ferguson, Beulah M. 1927-2020

Beulah M. Ferguson, 93, St. Joseph, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born April 23, 1927, in Holt County, Missouri, to the late Ananias and Stella (DeWeese) Heckman.

Beulah married Virgil Ferguson on July 28, 1951, in Savannah, Missouri, and was blessed with 62 years of marriage before Virgil's passing in 2013.

Beulah loved being with her family. She enjoyed cooking for her family and going to her kids, grandkids, and great/grandkids events. In her spare time, she enjoyed working on puzzles, word searches, and crocheting potholders. She had pictures of all her grandkids and great-grandkids in order, and she knew if one was out of place.

Survivors include: son, Hershel (Mari Beth) Ferguson, Mound City, Missouri; daughters, Barbara (Hal) Clark, Savannah, Salli Ferguson, Holton, Kansas, Julie (Phil) Weaver, St. Joseph; brothers, Howard Heckman of St. Joseph, Wilbert (Myrna) Heckman, Stewartsville, Missouri, and Gerald (Linda) Heckman of St. Joseph; sister, JoAnn Hadorn of Easton, Missouri; grandchildren, Kristin Bothof, Mallory Ferguson, Valerie Atkins, Mandy Forret, Adam Clark, Serena Cole, Andrea Schildknecht, Charles Kammerer, Richard Manion II, Zachary Smith, Amber Long, Josh Weaver, Jessica Weaver; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by parents, husband, three brothers, and a two sisters.

Due to COVID concerns, the family is having private graveside services at Bennett Lane Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO.