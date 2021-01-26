Felsburg, Lee C. 1929-2021

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Lee Curtis Felsburg, 91, of Savannah, Missouri, went to be with Jesus, on Jan. 21, 2021, with his family by his side.

Lee was born June 20, 1929, to Rev. Richard and Johnie Felsburg in Paola, Kansas. He married the love of his life, Esther Louise Howell, on Sept. 18, 1952, in Frankfort, Indiana. They were blessed with a son, Art, who was waiting to show his Dad around Heaven, and daughter, Judy (Randy) Baker of Savannah.

The Rev. Dr. Lee served his Lord faithfully in the ministry for over 50 years in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois.

He enjoyed driving his 1930 Model A Ford in Savannah's Homecoming Parades, camping with family in Branson, spending five winters as a RV park pastor in Alamo, Texas. He loved meeting family for a K.C. Royals ballgame and St. Joseph Mustangs. He especially enjoyed activities of his two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Velda Jean Moller, Walsh, Colorado, brother, Paul Wesley Felsburg, and his son, Art Felsburg, St. Joseph.

Lee is survived by his loving wife Esther, of 68 years; daughter, Judy (Randy) Baker, Savannah; granddaughter, Heidi (Chris) Karwoski, Denver, Colorado; grandson Joshua (Dr. Kimberly) Baker, Clovis, New Mexico; great- grandchildren, Kaylin, Evan Karwoski, Derrick, Eleanor, and Gabrielle Baker; brother, Richard Felsburg of Bute, Montana; and sister, Evangeline Steele of Raytown, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to First Presbyterian Church, Savannah.

Special thanks to Tom and Dianne Hund for their loving care, and also to Asera Care Hospice of Savannah.

Open visitation will be held at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2021. Burial and will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.

There will be a private family service.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.