Mike "Bud man" Ray Fattig, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.
He was born to Delbert and Levetta (Shryock) Fattig on Feb. 27, 1961. Mike graduated from Benton High School in 1979.
He worked for the Deluxe and Farris's Truck Stop and retired after 15 years.
Mike loved watching the Chiefs football games and wrestling.
He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Rhonda Weldon.
Survivors include: his mother; daughter, Alexsus; sisters, Tammy Tracy and Patty Barnes (Dave); granddaughter, Realinn; extended family and friends.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mike Fattig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.